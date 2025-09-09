CotationsSections
Devises / NEE
NEE: NextEra Energy Inc

71.06 USD 0.28 (0.40%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NEE a changé de 0.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.37 et à un maximum de 71.39.

Suivez la dynamique NextEra Energy Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
70.37 71.39
Range Annuel
61.72 86.11
Clôture Précédente
70.78
Ouverture
70.93
Bid
71.06
Ask
71.36
Plus Bas
70.37
Plus Haut
71.39
Volume
12.851 K
Changement quotidien
0.40%
Changement Mensuel
-1.67%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.08%
Changement Annuel
-15.49%
