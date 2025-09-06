货币 / NEE
NEE: NextEra Energy Inc
69.83 USD 1.70 (2.38%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NEE汇率已更改-2.38%。当日，交易品种以低点69.77和高点71.54进行交易。
关注NextEra Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NEE新闻
日范围
69.77 71.54
年范围
61.72 86.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.53
- 开盘价
- 71.29
- 卖价
- 69.83
- 买价
- 70.13
- 最低价
- 69.77
- 最高价
- 71.54
- 交易量
- 13.493 K
- 日变化
- -2.38%
- 月变化
- -3.38%
- 6个月变化
- -1.65%
- 年变化
- -16.95%
