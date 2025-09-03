Currencies / NEE
NEE: NextEra Energy Inc
70.51 USD 1.02 (1.43%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEE exchange rate has changed by -1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.43 and at a high of 71.54.
Follow NextEra Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
70.43 71.54
Year Range
61.72 86.11
- Previous Close
- 71.53
- Open
- 71.29
- Bid
- 70.51
- Ask
- 70.81
- Low
- 70.43
- High
- 71.54
- Volume
- 6.563 K
- Daily Change
- -1.43%
- Month Change
- -2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.69%
- Year Change
- -16.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%