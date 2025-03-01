Moedas / LARK
LARK: Landmark Bancorp Inc
27.25 USD 0.14 (0.52%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LARK para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.11 e o mais alto foi 27.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Landmark Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
27.11 27.25
Faixa anual
20.00 31.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.11
- Open
- 27.11
- Bid
- 27.25
- Ask
- 27.55
- Low
- 27.11
- High
- 27.25
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.29%
- Mudança anual
- 35.50%
