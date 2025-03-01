QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LARK
LARK: Landmark Bancorp Inc

27.07 USD 0.14 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LARK ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.80 e ad un massimo di 27.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Landmark Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.80 27.12
Intervallo Annuale
20.00 31.02
Chiusura Precedente
27.21
Apertura
27.12
Bid
27.07
Ask
27.37
Minimo
26.80
Massimo
27.12
Volume
45
Variazione giornaliera
-0.51%
Variazione Mensile
2.11%
Variazione Semestrale
3.60%
Variazione Annuale
34.61%
