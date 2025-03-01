Valute / LARK
LARK: Landmark Bancorp Inc
27.07 USD 0.14 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LARK ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.80 e ad un massimo di 27.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Landmark Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LARK News
- Zacks Initiates Coverage of Landmark Bancorp With Outperform Rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Landmark Bancorp Q2 Earnings Rise 44% Y/Y as Loan Growth Boosts Margin
- Earnings call transcript: Landmark Bancorp Q2 2025 sees net income rise
- Landmark Bancorp reports Q2 2025 earnings of $0.75 per share
- Landmark Q2 Profit Jumps 47 Percent
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Explode This Month - Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI), Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)
- The Highest-Quality Dividend Contenders By Quality Scores
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.80 27.12
Intervallo Annuale
20.00 31.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.21
- Apertura
- 27.12
- Bid
- 27.07
- Ask
- 27.37
- Minimo
- 26.80
- Massimo
- 27.12
- Volume
- 45
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.61%
21 settembre, domenica