Moedas / IWM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF
244.85 USD 5.93 (2.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IWM para hoje mudou para 2.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 240.13 e o mais alto foi 245.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWM Notícias
- If The Economy Is So Good....
- Quarterly Earnings: Signal Vs. Noise, Cost Vs. Benefit
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- Fed Pivots: What The Rate Cut Means For Bonds, Gold, And AI Stocks
- RDTE: An Imperfect Short-Volatility Product (BATS:RDTE)
- AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Skyrockets
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- September FOMC: Fed Delivers First Cut Since 2024, But Tone Stays Firm (NDX)
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- The Fed's Big Decision
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Fed Watch: Will It Be DéJà Vu All Over Again?
- Federal Reserve Resumes Rate Cuts, Extends Inflation Runway
- Fed Cuts 25bp And Signals Just Three More Will Be Enough
- Federal Reserve Moves... Down 25 Basis Points
- Remember The 4 Most Dangerous Words: It’s Different This Time (DJI)
Faixa diária
240.13 245.15
Faixa anual
171.74 245.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 238.92
- Open
- 240.79
- Bid
- 244.85
- Ask
- 245.15
- Low
- 240.13
- High
- 245.15
- Volume
- 76.570 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.05%
- Mudança anual
- 11.21%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh