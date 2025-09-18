Valute / IWM
IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF
242.94 USD 1.91 (0.78%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IWM ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 242.51 e ad un massimo di 245.53.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
242.51 245.53
Intervallo Annuale
171.74 245.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 244.85
- Apertura
- 245.53
- Bid
- 242.94
- Ask
- 243.24
- Minimo
- 242.51
- Massimo
- 245.53
- Volume
- 66.352 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.34%
21 settembre, domenica