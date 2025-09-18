QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IWM
IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF

242.94 USD 1.91 (0.78%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IWM ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 242.51 e ad un massimo di 245.53.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
242.51 245.53
Intervallo Annuale
171.74 245.53
Chiusura Precedente
244.85
Apertura
245.53
Bid
242.94
Ask
243.24
Minimo
242.51
Massimo
245.53
Volume
66.352 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.78%
Variazione Mensile
4.72%
Variazione Semestrale
22.09%
Variazione Annuale
10.34%
21 settembre, domenica