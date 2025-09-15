QuotesSections
Currencies / IWM
IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF

238.27 USD 1.08 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWM exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 236.76 and at a high of 238.93.

Daily Range
236.76 238.93
Year Range
171.74 244.98
Previous Close
239.35
Open
238.44
Bid
238.27
Ask
238.57
Low
236.76
High
238.93
Volume
56.375 K
Daily Change
-0.45%
Month Change
2.71%
6 Months Change
19.75%
Year Change
8.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev