IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF
238.27 USD 1.08 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IWM exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 236.76 and at a high of 238.93.
Follow iShares Russell 2000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
236.76 238.93
Year Range
171.74 244.98
- Previous Close
- 239.35
- Open
- 238.44
- Bid
- 238.27
- Ask
- 238.57
- Low
- 236.76
- High
- 238.93
- Volume
- 56.375 K
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.75%
- Year Change
- 8.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev