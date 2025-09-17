Divisas / IWM
IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF
238.92 USD 0.65 (0.27%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IWM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 237.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 244.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Russell 2000 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
237.02 244.28
Rango anual
171.74 244.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 238.27
- Open
- 238.82
- Bid
- 238.92
- Ask
- 239.22
- Low
- 237.02
- High
- 244.28
- Volumen
- 132.092 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.99%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.07%
- Cambio anual
- 8.52%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B