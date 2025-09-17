CotizacionesSecciones
IWM
IWM: iShares Russell 2000 ETF

238.92 USD 0.65 (0.27%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IWM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 237.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 244.28.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Russell 2000 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
237.02 244.28
Rango anual
171.74 244.98
Cierres anteriores
238.27
Open
238.82
Bid
238.92
Ask
239.22
Low
237.02
High
244.28
Volumen
132.092 K
Cambio diario
0.27%
Cambio mensual
2.99%
Cambio a 6 meses
20.07%
Cambio anual
8.52%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B