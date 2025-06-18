Moedas / IEO
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IEO para hoje mudou para 1.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 93.84 e o mais alto foi 93.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
93.84 93.84
Faixa anual
73.17 102.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 92.14
- Open
- 93.84
- Bid
- 93.84
- Ask
- 94.14
- Low
- 93.84
- High
- 93.84
- Volume
- 1
- Mudança diária
- 1.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.71%
- Mudança anual
- 3.70%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 0.800 milh
- Projeç.
- 0.692 milh
- Prév.
- 0.664 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 20.5%
- Projeç.
- 7.9%
- Prév.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- -0.607 milh
- Projeç.
- -2.631 milh
- Prév.
- -9.285 milh
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- 0.177 milh
- Projeç.
- -0.329 milh
- Prév.
- -0.296 milh
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.724%