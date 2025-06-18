CotaçõesSeções
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IEO para hoje mudou para 1.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 93.84 e o mais alto foi 93.84.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

IEO Notícias

Faixa diária
93.84 93.84
Faixa anual
73.17 102.45
Fechamento anterior
92.14
Open
93.84
Bid
93.84
Ask
94.14
Low
93.84
High
93.84
Volume
1
Mudança diária
1.85%
Mudança mensal
0.51%
Mudança de 6 meses
-0.71%
Mudança anual
3.70%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%