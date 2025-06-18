QuotesSections
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IEO exchange rate has changed by 1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.84 and at a high of 93.84.

Follow iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
93.84 93.84
Year Range
73.17 102.45
Previous Close
92.14
Open
93.84
Bid
93.84
Ask
94.14
Low
93.84
High
93.84
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.85%
Month Change
0.51%
6 Months Change
-0.71%
Year Change
3.70%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%