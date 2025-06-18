货币 / IEO
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IEO汇率已更改1.85%。当日，交易品种以低点93.84和高点93.84进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IEO新闻
日范围
93.84 93.84
年范围
73.17 102.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 92.14
- 开盘价
- 93.84
- 卖价
- 93.84
- 买价
- 94.14
- 最低价
- 93.84
- 最高价
- 93.84
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 1.85%
- 月变化
- 0.51%
- 6个月变化
- -0.71%
- 年变化
- 3.70%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 0.800 M
- 预测值
- 0.692 M
- 前值
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 20.5%
- 预测值
- 7.9%
- 前值
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.607 M
- 预测值
- -2.631 M
- 前值
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- 0.177 M
- 预测值
- -0.329 M
- 前值
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.724%