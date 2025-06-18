Valute / IEO
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IEO ha avuto una variazione del 1.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 93.84 e ad un massimo di 93.84.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IEO News
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)?
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Markets Could Rise Amid Peace In Europe
- Russia-USA Talks In Alaska Could Have Big Impact On Markets Worldwide (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- IEA raises 2025 oil supply forecast, says market is tighter than it appears
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Wall Street Roundup: Market Highs, Oil Whipsaw, Stablecoins
- Iran, Israel, And Trump Likely To Benefit IEO And American Oil And Gas In General (BATS:IEO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
93.84 93.84
Intervallo Annuale
73.17 102.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.14
- Apertura
- 93.84
- Bid
- 93.84
- Ask
- 94.14
- Minimo
- 93.84
- Massimo
- 93.84
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.70%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%