IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IEO ha avuto una variazione del 1.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 93.84 e ad un massimo di 93.84.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

IEO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
93.84 93.84
Intervallo Annuale
73.17 102.45
Chiusura Precedente
92.14
Apertura
93.84
Bid
93.84
Ask
94.14
Minimo
93.84
Massimo
93.84
Volume
1
Variazione giornaliera
1.85%
Variazione Mensile
0.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.71%
Variazione Annuale
3.70%
