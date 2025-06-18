通貨 / IEO
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IEOの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.84の安値と93.84の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
93.84 93.84
1年のレンジ
73.17 102.45
- 以前の終値
- 92.14
- 始値
- 93.84
- 買値
- 93.84
- 買値
- 94.14
- 安値
- 93.84
- 高値
- 93.84
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- 1.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.71%
- 1年の変化
- 3.70%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%