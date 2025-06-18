통화 / IEO
IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IEO 환율이 오늘 1.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 93.84이고 고가는 93.84이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
93.84 93.84
년간 변동
73.17 102.45
- 이전 종가
- 92.14
- 시가
- 93.84
- Bid
- 93.84
- Ask
- 94.14
- 저가
- 93.84
- 고가
- 93.84
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 1.85%
- 월 변동
- 0.51%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.70%
24 9월, 수요일
14:00
USD
- 활동
- 0.800 M
- 예측값
- 0.692 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 활동
- 20.5%
- 예측값
- 7.9%
- 훑어보기
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 활동
- -0.607 M
- 예측값
- -2.631 M
- 훑어보기
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 활동
- 0.177 M
- 예측값
- -0.329 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 3.724%