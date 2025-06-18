CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IEO
Volver a Acciones

IEO: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

93.84 USD 1.70 (1.85%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IEO de hoy ha cambiado un 1.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 93.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 93.84.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IEO News

Rango diario
93.84 93.84
Rango anual
73.17 102.45
Cierres anteriores
92.14
Open
93.84
Bid
93.84
Ask
94.14
Low
93.84
High
93.84
Volumen
1
Cambio diario
1.85%
Cambio mensual
0.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.71%
Cambio anual
3.70%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas
Act.
0.800 M
Pronós.
0.692 M
Prev.
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas m/m
Act.
20.5%
Pronós.
7.9%
Prev.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo
Act.
-0.607 M
Pronós.
-2.631 M
Prev.
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo en Cushing
Act.
0.177 M
Pronós.
-0.329 M
Prev.
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 5 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.724%