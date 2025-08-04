Moedas / HPK
HPK: HighPeak Energy Inc
7.14 USD 0.04 (0.56%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HPK para hoje mudou para -0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.12 e o mais alto foi 7.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HighPeak Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HPK Notícias
Faixa diária
7.12 7.29
Faixa anual
7.00 15.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.18
- Open
- 7.20
- Bid
- 7.14
- Ask
- 7.44
- Low
- 7.12
- High
- 7.29
- Volume
- 63
- Mudança diária
- -0.56%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -43.11%
- Mudança anual
- -48.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh