HPK: HighPeak Energy Inc

6.69 USD 0.37 (5.24%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HPK ha avuto una variazione del -5.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.66 e ad un massimo di 7.18.

Segui le dinamiche di HighPeak Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

HPK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.66 7.18
Intervallo Annuale
6.66 15.72
Chiusura Precedente
7.06
Apertura
7.01
Bid
6.69
Ask
6.99
Minimo
6.66
Massimo
7.18
Volume
1.262 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.24%
Variazione Mensile
-12.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-46.69%
Variazione Annuale
-52.04%
20 settembre, sabato