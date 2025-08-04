Valute / HPK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HPK: HighPeak Energy Inc
6.69 USD 0.37 (5.24%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HPK ha avuto una variazione del -5.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.66 e ad un massimo di 7.18.
Segui le dinamiche di HighPeak Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HPK News
- HighPeak Energy (HPK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Zacks.com featured highlights include BJ's Restaurants, KT, Global Ship Lease, AZZ and HighPeak Energy
- Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratio
- Should Value Investors Buy HighPeak Energy (HPK) Stock?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in HighPeak Energy Stock?
- HighPeak Energy: Debt Covenants Relaxed (NASDAQ:HPK)
- Down 17.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in HighPeak Energy (HPK)
- HighPeak Energy Stock: Q2 Oil Production Falls Amidst Reduced Development Activity (HPK)
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HPK)
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Highpeak Energy Q2 2025 misses forecasts as stock dips
- Are Investors Undervaluing HighPeak Energy (HPK) Right Now?
- Highpeak Energy stock hits 52-week low at $7.78
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HighPeak Energy Q2 2025 slides: production dips as company prioritizes efficiency
- Highpeak Energy Acquisition earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Plains All American to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Amplify Energy (AMPY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- SolarEdge Technologies to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Devon Energy (DVN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Energy Transfer to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Occidental Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Devon Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.66 7.18
Intervallo Annuale
6.66 15.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.06
- Apertura
- 7.01
- Bid
- 6.69
- Ask
- 6.99
- Minimo
- 6.66
- Massimo
- 7.18
- Volume
- 1.262 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -46.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -52.04%
20 settembre, sabato