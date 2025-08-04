시세섹션
통화 / HPK
HPK: HighPeak Energy Inc

6.69 USD 0.37 (5.24%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

HPK 환율이 오늘 -5.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.66이고 고가는 7.18이었습니다.

HighPeak Energy Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
6.66 7.18
년간 변동
6.66 15.72
이전 종가
7.06
시가
7.01
Bid
6.69
Ask
6.99
저가
6.66
고가
7.18
볼륨
1.262 K
일일 변동
-5.24%
월 변동
-12.66%
6개월 변동
-46.69%
년간 변동율
-52.04%
20 9월, 토요일