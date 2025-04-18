Decimal Places for defining Points, not Pips in MT5?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, i just ran into a challenge today, when i tried to apply my EA onto a different instrument.
Eg.
GOLD vs EURUSD
etc.
Is it possible to modify the source code, so that i can input the lowest value to eg. 5-6 decimal places?
For now, the lowest value is '0'.
Decimal places are only possible in the 'Number of lots to purchase'. Eg. 0.01 lots.
If it's possible, I will ask a freelancer to do it...
Thanks a lot for your input & comments, if any.