Decimal Places for defining Points, not Pips in MT5?

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Hi, i just ran into a challenge today, when i tried to apply my EA onto a different instrument.



Eg. 

GOLD vs EURUSD

etc.


Is it possible to modify the source code, so that i can input the lowest value to eg. 5-6 decimal places?


For now, the lowest value is '0'.


Decimal places are only possible in the 'Number of lots to purchase'. Eg. 0.01 lots.


If it's possible, I will ask a freelancer to do it...


Thanks a lot for your input & comments, if any.

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