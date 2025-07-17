Moedas / FHN
FHN: First Horizon Corporation
22.74 USD 0.06 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FHN para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.65 e o mais alto foi 22.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Horizon Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FHN Notícias
Faixa diária
22.65 22.80
Faixa anual
14.82 23.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.68
- Open
- 22.80
- Bid
- 22.74
- Ask
- 23.04
- Low
- 22.65
- High
- 22.80
- Volume
- 173
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.76%
- Mudança anual
- 47.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh