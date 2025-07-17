Währungen / FHN
FHN: First Horizon Corporation
23.23 USD 0.55 (2.43%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FHN hat sich für heute um 2.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die First Horizon Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
22.60 23.25
Jahresspanne
14.82 23.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.68
- Eröffnung
- 22.80
- Bid
- 23.23
- Ask
- 23.53
- Tief
- 22.60
- Hoch
- 23.25
- Volumen
- 11.327 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.43%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 50.36%
