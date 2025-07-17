KurseKategorien
Währungen / FHN
Zurück zum Aktien

FHN: First Horizon Corporation

23.23 USD 0.55 (2.43%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FHN hat sich für heute um 2.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die First Horizon Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FHN News

Tagesspanne
22.60 23.25
Jahresspanne
14.82 23.25
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
22.68
Eröffnung
22.80
Bid
23.23
Ask
23.53
Tief
22.60
Hoch
23.25
Volumen
11.327 K
Tagesänderung
2.43%
Monatsänderung
4.22%
6-Monatsänderung
20.30%
Jahresänderung
50.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K