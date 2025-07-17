QuotesSections
Currencies / FHN
Back to US Stock Market

FHN: First Horizon Corporation

22.11 USD 0.22 (0.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FHN exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.94 and at a high of 22.36.

Follow First Horizon Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FHN News

Daily Range
21.94 22.36
Year Range
14.82 23.07
Previous Close
22.33
Open
22.32
Bid
22.11
Ask
22.41
Low
21.94
High
22.36
Volume
3.938 K
Daily Change
-0.99%
Month Change
-0.81%
6 Months Change
14.50%
Year Change
43.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%