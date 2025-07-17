Currencies / FHN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FHN: First Horizon Corporation
22.11 USD 0.22 (0.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FHN exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.94 and at a high of 22.36.
Follow First Horizon Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FHN News
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- First Horizon National Corporation stock hits 52-week high at $23.01
- First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- Regional Management Corp. enters new $355 million credit facility, amends warehouse agreements
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- First Horizon adds Michael L. Moehn to board, expands director count to 13
- First Horizon adds Ameren CFO Michael Moehn to board of directors
- Why Is First Horizon (FHN) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- First Horizon names Shaun McDougall as new head of consumer banking
- Why First Horizon National (FHN) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- First Horizon stress test shows strong capital levels above requirements
- Why First Horizon National (FHN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Bank of Hawaii Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong NII & Fee Income, Stock Down
- First Horizon Posts Q2 EPS Beat
- BOK Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains
- First Horizon National Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 22.45 USD
- Huntington Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, NII Rises Y/Y, Fee Income Down
- Comerica Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Strength in NII & Loan Growth
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in First Horizon Stock?
- Texas Capital Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains
- First Horizon Q2 Earnings Top Estimates as NII Rises, Expenses Decline
- Company News for Jul 17, 2025
- First Horizon Reports Q2 EPS of $0.45
- First Horizon stock price target raised to $25 from $22 at Citi
Daily Range
21.94 22.36
Year Range
14.82 23.07
- Previous Close
- 22.33
- Open
- 22.32
- Bid
- 22.11
- Ask
- 22.41
- Low
- 21.94
- High
- 22.36
- Volume
- 3.938 K
- Daily Change
- -0.99%
- Month Change
- -0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.50%
- Year Change
- 43.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%