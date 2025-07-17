通貨 / FHN
FHN: First Horizon Corporation
23.23 USD 0.55 (2.43%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FHNの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.60の安値と23.25の高値で取引されました。
First Horizon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
22.60 23.25
1年のレンジ
14.82 23.25
- 以前の終値
- 22.68
- 始値
- 22.80
- 買値
- 23.23
- 買値
- 23.53
- 安値
- 22.60
- 高値
- 23.25
- 出来高
- 11.327 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.30%
- 1年の変化
- 50.36%
