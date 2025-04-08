CotaçõesSeções
FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FENY para hoje mudou para 2.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.75 e o mais alto foi 25.02.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

FENY Notícias

Faixa diária
24.75 25.02
Faixa anual
20.30 27.03
Fechamento anterior
24.30
Open
24.75
Bid
24.96
Ask
25.26
Low
24.75
High
25.02
Volume
964
Mudança diária
2.72%
Mudança mensal
0.56%
Mudança de 6 meses
-2.08%
Mudança anual
4.52%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%