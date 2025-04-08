Moedas / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FENY para hoje mudou para 2.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.75 e o mais alto foi 25.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
24.75 25.02
Faixa anual
20.30 27.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.30
- Open
- 24.75
- Bid
- 24.96
- Ask
- 25.26
- Low
- 24.75
- High
- 25.02
- Volume
- 964
- Mudança diária
- 2.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.08%
- Mudança anual
- 4.52%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%