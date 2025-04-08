货币 / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FENY汇率已更改2.72%。当日，交易品种以低点24.75和高点25.02进行交易。
关注Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
24.75 25.02
年范围
20.30 27.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.30
- 开盘价
- 24.75
- 卖价
- 24.96
- 买价
- 25.26
- 最低价
- 24.75
- 最高价
- 25.02
- 交易量
- 964
- 日变化
- 2.72%
- 月变化
- 0.56%
- 6个月变化
- -2.08%
- 年变化
- 4.52%
