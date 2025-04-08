Currencies / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FENY exchange rate has changed by 2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.75 and at a high of 25.02.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FENY News
Daily Range
24.75 25.02
Year Range
20.30 27.03
- Previous Close
- 24.30
- Open
- 24.75
- Bid
- 24.96
- Ask
- 25.26
- Low
- 24.75
- High
- 25.02
- Volume
- 964
- Daily Change
- 2.72%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.08%
- Year Change
- 4.52%
