Currencies / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FENY exchange rate has changed by 2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.75 and at a high of 25.02.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FENY News

Daily Range
24.75 25.02
Year Range
20.30 27.03
Previous Close
24.30
Open
24.75
Bid
24.96
Ask
25.26
Low
24.75
High
25.02
Volume
964
Daily Change
2.72%
Month Change
0.56%
6 Months Change
-2.08%
Year Change
4.52%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%