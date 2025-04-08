CotizacionesSecciones
FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FENY de hoy ha cambiado un 2.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.02.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
24.75 25.02
Rango anual
20.30 27.03
Cierres anteriores
24.30
Open
24.75
Bid
24.96
Ask
25.26
Low
24.75
High
25.02
Volumen
964
Cambio diario
2.72%
Cambio mensual
0.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.08%
Cambio anual
4.52%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
$​-251.312 B
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%