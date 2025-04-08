クォートセクション
通貨 / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FENYの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.75の安値と25.02の高値で取引されました。

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.75 25.02
1年のレンジ
20.30 27.03
以前の終値
24.30
始値
24.75
買値
24.96
買値
25.26
安値
24.75
高値
25.02
出来高
964
1日の変化
2.72%
1ヶ月の変化
0.56%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.08%
1年の変化
4.52%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
経常収支
実際
$​-251.312 B
期待
$​-406.051 B
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数
実際
期待
4.04 M
4.01 M
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数前月比
実際
期待
-2.0%
2.0%
16:35
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
2年債入札
実際
期待
3.641%