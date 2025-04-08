通貨 / FENY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FENYの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.75の安値と25.02の高値で取引されました。
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FENY News
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Why FENY ETF Could Be The Biggest Winner Of Inflation, Rate Cuts, And Deficit Spending
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- FENY: Reliable Dividend Income Despite Low Growth (NYSEARCA:FENY)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- IXC ETF: Stable Income Option With Lackluster Growth (NYSEARCA:IXC)
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
1日のレンジ
24.75 25.02
1年のレンジ
20.30 27.03
- 以前の終値
- 24.30
- 始値
- 24.75
- 買値
- 24.96
- 買値
- 25.26
- 安値
- 24.75
- 高値
- 25.02
- 出来高
- 964
- 1日の変化
- 2.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.08%
- 1年の変化
- 4.52%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- $-251.312 B
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%