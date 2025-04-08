CotationsSections
Devises / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FENY a changé de 2.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.75 et à un maximum de 25.02.

Suivez la dynamique Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
24.75 25.02
Range Annuel
20.30 27.03
Clôture Précédente
24.30
Ouverture
24.75
Bid
24.96
Ask
25.26
Plus Bas
24.75
Plus Haut
25.02
Volume
964
Changement quotidien
2.72%
Changement Mensuel
0.56%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.08%
Changement Annuel
4.52%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
Compte Courant
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discours du président de la Réserve Fédérale, M. Powell
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billet de banque de 2 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%