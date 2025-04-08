Devises / FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FENY a changé de 2.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.75 et à un maximum de 25.02.
Suivez la dynamique Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
24.75 25.02
Range Annuel
20.30 27.03
- Clôture Précédente
- 24.30
- Ouverture
- 24.75
- Bid
- 24.96
- Ask
- 25.26
- Plus Bas
- 24.75
- Plus Haut
- 25.02
- Volume
- 964
- Changement quotidien
- 2.72%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.56%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.08%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.52%
