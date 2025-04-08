QuotazioniSezioni
FENY
FENY: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

24.96 USD 0.66 (2.72%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FENY ha avuto una variazione del 2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.75 e ad un massimo di 25.02.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.75 25.02
Intervallo Annuale
20.30 27.03
Chiusura Precedente
24.30
Apertura
24.75
Bid
24.96
Ask
25.26
Minimo
24.75
Massimo
25.02
Volume
964
Variazione giornaliera
2.72%
Variazione Mensile
0.56%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.08%
Variazione Annuale
4.52%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%