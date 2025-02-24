CotaçõesSeções
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF

43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FDL para hoje mudou para 1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.40 e o mais alto foi 43.82.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Morningstar ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
43.40 43.82
Faixa anual
37.29 44.66
Fechamento anterior
43.28
Open
43.40
Bid
43.74
Ask
44.04
Low
43.40
High
43.82
Volume
519
Mudança diária
1.06%
Mudança mensal
-1.82%
Mudança de 6 meses
0.92%
Mudança anual
4.62%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%