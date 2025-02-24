Moedas / FDL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF
43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FDL para hoje mudou para 1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.40 e o mais alto foi 43.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Morningstar ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDL Notícias
- Should First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Invesco QQQ Trust, Palantir, NVIDIA, Home Depot, S&P 500 Pure Value Invesco ETF and Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF
- Time for a Sector Rotation Away from Tech? ETFs in Focus
- FDL: The Portfolio Rebalance Is Hurting Performance; Consider Alternatives
- Should First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- How To Clean Up Your Dividend Portfolio (Without Panic Or Regret)
- FDL: A Deep Dive Into Yield, Safety, And Timing (NYSEARCA:FDL)
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Trump's Tariffs Turn Into Unmitigated Disaster For Stocks
- Investors Can't Get Enough Of These 7 Trump-Proof Dividend Stocks
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- FDL: A Solid Dividend-Focused ETF To Beat The Uncertainty In 2025 (NYSEARCA:FDL)
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- Stock Market Drama Highlights Trump's Game Of Chicken With Economy
- Afraid Of Investing In Individual Stocks? Consider This ETF Trifecta
Faixa diária
43.40 43.82
Faixa anual
37.29 44.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.28
- Open
- 43.40
- Bid
- 43.74
- Ask
- 44.04
- Low
- 43.40
- High
- 43.82
- Volume
- 519
- Mudança diária
- 1.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.92%
- Mudança anual
- 4.62%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%