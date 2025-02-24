CotizacionesSecciones
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF

43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FDL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 43.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.82.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Morningstar ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
43.40 43.82
Rango anual
37.29 44.66
Cierres anteriores
43.28
Open
43.40
Bid
43.74
Ask
44.04
Low
43.40
High
43.82
Volumen
519
Cambio diario
1.06%
Cambio mensual
-1.82%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.92%
Cambio anual
4.62%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
$​-251.312 B
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%