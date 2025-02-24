Divisas / FDL
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF
43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FDL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 43.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Morningstar ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
FDL News
Rango diario
43.40 43.82
Rango anual
37.29 44.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 43.28
- Open
- 43.40
- Bid
- 43.74
- Ask
- 44.04
- Low
- 43.40
- High
- 43.82
- Volumen
- 519
- Cambio diario
- 1.06%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.82%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.92%
- Cambio anual
- 4.62%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
- Act.
- $-251.312 B
- Pronós.
- $-406.051 B
- Prev.
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 4.04 M
- Prev.
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -2.0%
- Prev.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.641%