FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF

43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDL exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.40 and at a high of 43.82.

Follow First Trust Morningstar ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
43.40 43.82
Year Range
37.29 44.66
Previous Close
43.28
Open
43.40
Bid
43.74
Ask
44.04
Low
43.40
High
43.82
Volume
519
Daily Change
1.06%
Month Change
-1.82%
6 Months Change
0.92%
Year Change
4.62%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%