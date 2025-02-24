Currencies / FDL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF
43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FDL exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.40 and at a high of 43.82.
Follow First Trust Morningstar ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDL News
- Should First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Invesco QQQ Trust, Palantir, NVIDIA, Home Depot, S&P 500 Pure Value Invesco ETF and Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF
- Time for a Sector Rotation Away from Tech? ETFs in Focus
- FDL: The Portfolio Rebalance Is Hurting Performance; Consider Alternatives
- Should First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- How To Clean Up Your Dividend Portfolio (Without Panic Or Regret)
- FDL: A Deep Dive Into Yield, Safety, And Timing (NYSEARCA:FDL)
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Trump's Tariffs Turn Into Unmitigated Disaster For Stocks
- Investors Can't Get Enough Of These 7 Trump-Proof Dividend Stocks
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- FDL: A Solid Dividend-Focused ETF To Beat The Uncertainty In 2025 (NYSEARCA:FDL)
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- Stock Market Drama Highlights Trump's Game Of Chicken With Economy
- Afraid Of Investing In Individual Stocks? Consider This ETF Trifecta
Daily Range
43.40 43.82
Year Range
37.29 44.66
- Previous Close
- 43.28
- Open
- 43.40
- Bid
- 43.74
- Ask
- 44.04
- Low
- 43.40
- High
- 43.82
- Volume
- 519
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- -1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.92%
- Year Change
- 4.62%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%