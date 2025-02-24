QuotazioniSezioni
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF

43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FDL ha avuto una variazione del 1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.40 e ad un massimo di 43.82.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Morningstar ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.40 43.82
Intervallo Annuale
37.29 44.66
Chiusura Precedente
43.28
Apertura
43.40
Bid
43.74
Ask
44.04
Minimo
43.40
Massimo
43.82
Volume
519
Variazione giornaliera
1.06%
Variazione Mensile
-1.82%
Variazione Semestrale
0.92%
Variazione Annuale
4.62%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%