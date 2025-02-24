Valute / FDL
FDL: First Trust Morningstar ETF
43.74 USD 0.46 (1.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FDL ha avuto una variazione del 1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.40 e ad un massimo di 43.82.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Morningstar ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.40 43.82
Intervallo Annuale
37.29 44.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.28
- Apertura
- 43.40
- Bid
- 43.74
- Ask
- 44.04
- Minimo
- 43.40
- Massimo
- 43.82
- Volume
- 519
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.62%
