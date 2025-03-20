Moedas / BIS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BIS: ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
13.45 USD 0.57 (4.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BIS para hoje mudou para -4.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.45 e o mais alto foi 13.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIS Notícias
- BIS warns of mounting disconnect between debt and stock markets
- Market Rally Conceals Deep Cracks in World Economy, BIS Warns
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Tariffs threaten Fed with real inflation headache, BIS says
- World economy faces 'pivotal moment', central bank body BIS says
- Central bank body BIS delivers stark stablecoin warning
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Crypto Exec Blasts BIS: ‘Fear, Arrogance, Or Ignorance—Their Views Are Dangerous’
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit
Faixa diária
13.45 13.79
Faixa anual
13.39 25.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.02
- Open
- 13.74
- Bid
- 13.45
- Ask
- 13.75
- Low
- 13.45
- High
- 13.79
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- -4.07%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -28.07%
- Mudança anual
- -11.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh