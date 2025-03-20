Currencies / BIS
BIS: ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
14.02 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIS exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.93 and at a high of 14.09.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
13.93 14.09
Year Range
13.39 25.86
- Previous Close
- 14.03
- Open
- 13.93
- Bid
- 14.02
- Ask
- 14.32
- Low
- 13.93
- High
- 14.09
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- -1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.03%
- Year Change
- -7.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev