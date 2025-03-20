QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BIS
Tornare a Azioni

BIS: ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

13.64 USD 0.19 (1.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BIS ha avuto una variazione del 1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.60 e ad un massimo di 13.65.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.60 13.65
Intervallo Annuale
13.39 25.86
Chiusura Precedente
13.45
Apertura
13.61
Bid
13.64
Ask
13.94
Minimo
13.60
Massimo
13.65
Volume
20
Variazione giornaliera
1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-4.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-27.06%
Variazione Annuale
-10.44%
21 settembre, domenica