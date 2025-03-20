通貨 / BIS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BIS: ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
13.45 USD 0.57 (4.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BISの今日の為替レートは、-4.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.45の安値と13.79の高値で取引されました。
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnologyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIS News
- BIS warns of mounting disconnect between debt and stock markets
- Market Rally Conceals Deep Cracks in World Economy, BIS Warns
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Tariffs threaten Fed with real inflation headache, BIS says
- World economy faces 'pivotal moment', central bank body BIS says
- Central bank body BIS delivers stark stablecoin warning
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Crypto Exec Blasts BIS: ‘Fear, Arrogance, Or Ignorance—Their Views Are Dangerous’
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit
1日のレンジ
13.45 13.79
1年のレンジ
13.39 25.86
- 以前の終値
- 14.02
- 始値
- 13.74
- 買値
- 13.45
- 買値
- 13.75
- 安値
- 13.45
- 高値
- 13.79
- 出来高
- 50
- 1日の変化
- -4.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.07%
- 1年の変化
- -11.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K