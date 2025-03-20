クォートセクション
通貨 / BIS
BIS: ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

13.45 USD 0.57 (4.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BISの今日の為替レートは、-4.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.45の安値と13.79の高値で取引されました。

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnologyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.45 13.79
1年のレンジ
13.39 25.86
以前の終値
14.02
始値
13.74
買値
13.45
買値
13.75
安値
13.45
高値
13.79
出来高
50
1日の変化
-4.07%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.75%
6ヶ月の変化
-28.07%
1年の変化
-11.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K