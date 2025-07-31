Moedas / APD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
APD: Air Products and Chemicals Inc
290.64 USD 5.68 (1.99%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APD para hoje mudou para 1.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 284.36 e o mais alto foi 294.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Air Products and Chemicals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APD Notícias
- Argus eleva classificação das ações da Air Products & Chemicals com base em fundamentos em melhoria
- Air Products & Chemicals stock rating upgraded by Argus on improving fundamentals
- This Air Products and Chemicals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Air Products (NYSE:APD)
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Air Products brings new Cleveland air separation facility online
- Air Products and Chemicals: Returning To A Purified Industrial Gases Business
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Howard Ungerleider to join Air Products board of directors
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- JMPLY vs. APD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- Air Products & Chemicals stock price target raised to $335 by TD Cowen
- The airline industry’s dirty secret: Clean jet fuel failures
- The London Company Income Equity Vs. Russell 1000 Value Q2 2025 Commentary
- Air Products appoints Megan Britt as vice president of investor relations
- Linde stock price target raised to $523 by BofA on strong Q2 results
- Air Products' Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:APD)
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Air Products Q3 2025 slides: Exceeds guidance with strategic shift to core business
- Air Products earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
284.36 294.71
Faixa anual
243.69 341.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 284.96
- Open
- 286.08
- Bid
- 290.64
- Ask
- 290.94
- Low
- 284.36
- High
- 294.71
- Volume
- 1.615 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.99%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.08%
- Mudança anual
- -1.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh