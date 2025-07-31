통화 / APD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
APD: Air Products and Chemicals Inc
290.18 USD 2.34 (0.80%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APD 환율이 오늘 -0.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 288.67이고 고가는 293.07이었습니다.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APD News
- 에어 프로덕츠 앤 케미칼, 펀더멘털 개선에 힘입어 Argus에서 투자의견 상향
- Air Products & Chemicals stock rating upgraded by Argus on improving fundamentals
- This Air Products and Chemicals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Air Products (NYSE:APD)
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Air Products brings new Cleveland air separation facility online
- Air Products and Chemicals: Returning To A Purified Industrial Gases Business
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Howard Ungerleider to join Air Products board of directors
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- JMPLY vs. APD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- Air Products & Chemicals stock price target raised to $335 by TD Cowen
- The airline industry’s dirty secret: Clean jet fuel failures
- The London Company Income Equity Vs. Russell 1000 Value Q2 2025 Commentary
- Air Products appoints Megan Britt as vice president of investor relations
- Linde stock price target raised to $523 by BofA on strong Q2 results
- Air Products' Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:APD)
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Air Products Q3 2025 slides: Exceeds guidance with strategic shift to core business
- Air Products earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
288.67 293.07
년간 변동
243.69 341.14
- 이전 종가
- 292.52
- 시가
- 292.71
- Bid
- 290.18
- Ask
- 290.48
- 저가
- 288.67
- 고가
- 293.07
- 볼륨
- 697
- 일일 변동
- -0.80%
- 월 변동
- -0.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.24%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.79%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K