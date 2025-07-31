Währungen / APD
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
APD: Air Products and Chemicals Inc
292.52 USD 1.88 (0.65%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von APD hat sich für heute um 0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 288.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 293.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Air Products and Chemicals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APD News
- Verbessertes Rating für Air Products & Chemicals: Argus stuft Aktie wegen starker Fundamentaldaten hoch
- Air Products & Chemicals stock rating upgraded by Argus on improving fundamentals
- This Air Products and Chemicals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Air Products (NYSE:APD)
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Air Products brings new Cleveland air separation facility online
- Air Products and Chemicals: Returning To A Purified Industrial Gases Business
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Howard Ungerleider to join Air Products board of directors
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- JMPLY vs. APD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- Air Products & Chemicals stock price target raised to $335 by TD Cowen
- The airline industry’s dirty secret: Clean jet fuel failures
- The London Company Income Equity Vs. Russell 1000 Value Q2 2025 Commentary
- Air Products appoints Megan Britt as vice president of investor relations
- Linde stock price target raised to $523 by BofA on strong Q2 results
- Air Products' Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:APD)
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Air Products Q3 2025 slides: Exceeds guidance with strategic shift to core business
- Air Products earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
Tagesspanne
288.19 293.06
Jahresspanne
243.69 341.14
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 290.64
- Eröffnung
- 290.30
- Bid
- 292.52
- Ask
- 292.82
- Tief
- 288.19
- Hoch
- 293.06
- Volumen
- 1.199 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.65%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.57%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K