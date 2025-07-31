KurseKategorien
APD: Air Products and Chemicals Inc

292.52 USD 1.88 (0.65%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von APD hat sich für heute um 0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 288.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 293.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Air Products and Chemicals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
288.19 293.06
Jahresspanne
243.69 341.14
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
290.64
Eröffnung
290.30
Bid
292.52
Ask
292.82
Tief
288.19
Hoch
293.06
Volumen
1.199 K
Tagesänderung
0.65%
Monatsänderung
-0.16%
6-Monatsänderung
0.57%
Jahresänderung
-1.00%
