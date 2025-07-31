通貨 / APD
APD: Air Products and Chemicals Inc
292.52 USD 1.88 (0.65%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APDの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり288.19の安値と293.06の高値で取引されました。
Air Products and Chemicals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APD News
- エア・プロダクツ・アンド・ケミカルズのアナリストが楽観的に転じる。金曜日のトップ5のアップグレードはこちら
- アーガスがエア・プロダクツ・アンド・ケミカルズの格付けを改善する基本要因を理由に引き上げ
- Air Products & Chemicals stock rating upgraded by Argus on improving fundamentals
- This Air Products and Chemicals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Air Products (NYSE:APD)
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Air Products brings new Cleveland air separation facility online
- Air Products and Chemicals: Returning To A Purified Industrial Gases Business
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Howard Ungerleider to join Air Products board of directors
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- JMPLY vs. APD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- Air Products & Chemicals stock price target raised to $335 by TD Cowen
- The airline industry’s dirty secret: Clean jet fuel failures
- The London Company Income Equity Vs. Russell 1000 Value Q2 2025 Commentary
- Air Products appoints Megan Britt as vice president of investor relations
- Linde stock price target raised to $523 by BofA on strong Q2 results
- Air Products' Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:APD)
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Air Products Q3 2025 slides: Exceeds guidance with strategic shift to core business
1日のレンジ
288.19 293.06
1年のレンジ
243.69 341.14
- 以前の終値
- 290.64
- 始値
- 290.30
- 買値
- 292.52
- 買値
- 292.82
- 安値
- 288.19
- 高値
- 293.06
- 出来高
- 1.199 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.57%
- 1年の変化
- -1.00%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B