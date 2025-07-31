Currencies / APD
APD: Air Products and Chemicals Inc
289.60 USD 3.22 (1.10%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APD exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 289.43 and at a high of 296.68.
Follow Air Products and Chemicals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
289.43 296.68
Year Range
243.69 341.14
- Previous Close
- 292.82
- Open
- 293.95
- Bid
- 289.60
- Ask
- 289.90
- Low
- 289.43
- High
- 296.68
- Volume
- 1.487 K
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- -1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.44%
- Year Change
- -1.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%