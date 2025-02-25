Moedas / ALTO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ALTO: Alto Ingredients Inc
1.28 USD 0.11 (9.40%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALTO para hoje mudou para 9.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.19 e o mais alto foi 1.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alto Ingredients Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALTO Notícias
- Alto Ingredients CCO Sneed buys $3364 in stock
- Gevo: Tax Credit Catch Up Ignites Another Momentum Rally - Sell (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALTO)
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Alto Ingredients names new board chair and adds two directors
- Alto Ingredients shareholders elect board and approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Alto Ingredients Should Be Sold To Preserve Shareholder Value (NASDAQ:ALTO)
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALTO)
- Alto Ingredients Stock Could Soon Have The Right Recipe For A Rebound (NASDAQ:ALTO)
Faixa diária
1.19 1.31
Faixa anual
0.76 2.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.17
- Open
- 1.19
- Bid
- 1.28
- Ask
- 1.58
- Low
- 1.19
- High
- 1.31
- Volume
- 376
- Mudança diária
- 9.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.40%
- Mudança anual
- -20.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh