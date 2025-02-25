通貨 / ALTO
ALTO: Alto Ingredients Inc
1.29 USD 0.12 (10.26%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALTOの今日の為替レートは、10.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.19の安値と1.31の高値で取引されました。
Alto Ingredients Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.19 1.31
1年のレンジ
0.76 2.05
- 以前の終値
- 1.17
- 始値
- 1.19
- 買値
- 1.29
- 買値
- 1.59
- 安値
- 1.19
- 高値
- 1.31
- 出来高
- 412
- 1日の変化
- 10.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.26%
- 1年の変化
- -20.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K