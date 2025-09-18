Moedas / BTCJPY
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen
17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Bitcoin Moeda de lucro: Yen
A taxa do BTCJPY para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16894084 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 17448718 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Bitcoin vs iene japonês. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Bitcoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16894084 17448718
Faixa anual
7480150 18150200
- Fechamento anterior
- 17440864
- Open
- 17440922
- Bid
- 17271854
- Ask
- 17271884
- Low
- 16894084
- High
- 17448718
- Volume
- 106.084 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.90%
- Mudança anual
- 102.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.5%
- Prév.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.0%
- Prév.
- 3.1%