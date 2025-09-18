CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / BTCJPY
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Bitcoin Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do BTCJPY para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16894084 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 17448718 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Bitcoin vs iene japonês. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Bitcoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
16894084 17448718
Faixa anual
7480150 18150200
Fechamento anterior
17440864
Open
17440922
Bid
17271854
Ask
17271884
Low
16894084
High
17448718
Volume
106.084 K
Mudança diária
-0.97%
Mudança mensal
1.74%
Mudança de 6 meses
21.90%
Mudança anual
102.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%