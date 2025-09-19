QuotazioniSezioni
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Bitcoin Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il prezzo di BTCJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16894084 JPY e ad un massimo di 17448718 JPY.

Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16894084 17448718
Intervallo Annuale
7480150 18150200
Chiusura Precedente
17440864
Apertura
17440922
Bid
17271854
Ask
17271884
Minimo
16894084
Massimo
17448718
Volume
106.084 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
1.74%
Variazione Semestrale
21.90%
Variazione Annuale
102.48%
21 settembre, domenica