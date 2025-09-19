Valute / BTCJPY
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen
17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Bitcoin Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il prezzo di BTCJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16894084 JPY e ad un massimo di 17448718 JPY.
Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BTCJPY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16894084 17448718
Intervallo Annuale
7480150 18150200
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17440864
- Apertura
- 17440922
- Bid
- 17271854
- Ask
- 17271884
- Minimo
- 16894084
- Massimo
- 17448718
- Volume
- 106.084 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 102.48%
21 settembre, domenica