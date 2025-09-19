통화 / BTCJPY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen
17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Bitcoin 수익 통화: Yen
BTCJPY 가격이 당일 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 16894084 JPY와 고가 17448718 JPY로 거래되었습니다
비트 코인 vs 일본 엔 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 비트코인 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTCJPY News
- Canada Confiscates $40 Million Worth Of Crypto From Unlicensed Exchange TradeOgre
- Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified
- Countdown To ‘Bitcoin Bottom Day’: Why September 21 Could Change Everything
- Bitcoin Exchange Supply Ratio Declines After Fed Cut, Setting Stage For $120,000 Test
- PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin To 9 More Blockchains With LayerZero
- Police Confirms Largest Crypto Seizure In Canadian History
- Expert Who Nailed The 2024 Bitcoin Top Issues New Call For $208,000 BTC
- Why Block Is More Than Just a Bitcoin Play
- Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details
- MetaMask’s Long-Rumored Token May Arrive ‘Sooner Than Expected’, CEO Says
- Bitcoin Market Structure Strengthens As Cooling Z-Score Replaces Overheating Peaks
- Analyst Unveils 3-Month Prediction For Bitcoin, XRP, And Dogecoin – It’s Very Bullish
- XRP’s Silent Build-Up: A ‘Detonation’ May Be Next, Analyst Says
- Bitcoin Climbs as Long-Term Risk Falls: Healthy Market Divergence Forms
- Bitcoin Retest of $120,000 Is ‘Within Sight’: Bitbank
- XRP News: What SWIFT’s ISO 20022 Announcement Means In Its Race With Ripple
- Polkadot's 2.1 Billion Hard Cap, Explained: Put Away Your Calculators
- Should You Buy XRP Before November?
- New Grayscale ETF holds multiple cryptocurrencies together, combining bitcoin, Solana and others
- What to expect from BTC, ETH, XRP as Coinbase reserves hit $112B?
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi, Bitcoin & Polkadot – European Wrap 19 September
- Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC recovery extend to new record highs?
- Prediction: Solana Will Be a $300 Cryptocurrency Within 1 Year
- Can Bitcoin Really Double in Price by the End of 2025?
일일 변동 비율
16894084 17448718
년간 변동
7480150 18150200
- 이전 종가
- 17440864
- 시가
- 17440922
- Bid
- 17271854
- Ask
- 17271884
- 저가
- 16894084
- 고가
- 17448718
- 볼륨
- 106.084 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.97%
- 월 변동
- 1.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 102.48%
20 9월, 토요일