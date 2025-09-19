시세섹션
통화 / BTCJPY
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Bitcoin 수익 통화: Yen

BTCJPY 가격이 당일 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 16894084 JPY와 고가 17448718 JPY로 거래되었습니다

비트 코인 vs 일본 엔 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 비트코인 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BTCJPY News

일일 변동 비율
16894084 17448718
년간 변동
7480150 18150200
이전 종가
17440864
시가
17440922
Bid
17271854
Ask
17271884
저가
16894084
고가
17448718
볼륨
106.084 K
일일 변동
-0.97%
월 변동
1.74%
6개월 변동
21.90%
년간 변동율
102.48%
20 9월, 토요일