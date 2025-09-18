クォートセクション
通貨 / BTCJPY
暗号通貨に戻る

BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Bitcoin 利益通貨: Yen

BTCJPYの価格は、本日-0.97%変化しました。日中は、16894084JPYの安値と17448718JPYの高値で取引されました。

ビットコインvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ビットコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTCJPY News

1日のレンジ
16894084 17448718
1年のレンジ
7480150 18150200
以前の終値
17440864
始値
17440922
買値
17271854
買値
17271884
安値
16894084
高値
17448718
出来高
106.084 K
1日の変化
-0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
1.74%
6ヶ月の変化
21.90%
1年の変化
102.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K